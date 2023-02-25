Troubled Turkey hit by another brutal earthquake while reeling from previous disaster

Tragedy has hit Turkey again after being hit by another strong earthquake while still reeling from the previous tremor on February 6 that killed 50,000.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre announced the news on Saturday, February 25.

The earthquake on February 6 saw more than 1,400 emergency response personnel from more than twenty NATO Allies and partners – including invitees Finland and Sweden – who deployed to Turkey adding to the 53,000 Turkish first responders who were already on the ground.

After the devastating earthquake, dozens of aftershocks hit southeast Turkey and Syria.

On February 6, the initial 7.7 magnitude earthquake hit just after 04:00.AM local time, when many children and families were asleep at home, with a second 7.5 magnitude quake hitting later in the day.

Thousands of homes are likely to have been destroyed, displacing families and exposing them to the elements at a time of year when temperatures regularly drop below freezing and snow and freezing rain are common.