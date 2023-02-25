Two men arrested for robbing a woman at gunpoint in broad daylight in Valencia

The judicial authority has ordered both men to be sent to prison, Spain’s Guardia Civil confirmed on Saturday, February 25.

The investigation began last January when a woman was approached inside her car. The victim was parked, when two men approached her on a moped, one of them showing a gun and opened her car. After a struggle with the victim, they managed to steal her handbag and fled.

The investigators found that the perpetrators tried to evade justice by using false documents in the purchase of the motor vehicle.

The agents obtained the true identity of these men and they were arrested for a crime of robbery with violence and intimidation, breach of sentence for the deprivation of the right to drive motor vehicles and mopeds, and another for false documentation. Both men had a long criminal record.

The homes of both detainees were also searched in the towns of Massanassa and Bentusser, in the province of Valencia. The investigators confiscated two handguns and the vehicle used in the robbery.

The proceedings were handed over to the Juzgado de Primera Instancia e Instruccion Number 5 of Catarroja and the judicial authority ordered both perpetrators to be sent to prison.

