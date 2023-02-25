Ukrainian President Zelenskyy planning to meet with China’s Xi Jinping

By Chris King • 25 February 2023 • 1:34

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he plans to meet with China’s Xi Jinping in an effort to prevent Beijing from supplying arms to Russia.

Speaking to reporters this Friday, February 24, on the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he planned to try and meet with China’s Xi Jinping.

This came after the Chinese Foreign Ministry in Beijing presented a 12-point plan aimed at resolving the crisis in Ukraine. “I am planning to meet with Xi Jinping. This will be important for world security”, Zelenskyy told the press.

He did not specify a particular date or location for this proposed meeting but stressed that he was dedicated to preventing China from possibly supplying arms to Russia. “I really want to believe that China will not supply weapons to Russia. It is very important for me”, said the President.

Zelenskyy made a point of commenting on he was convinced that the only country that could seriously offer any sort of peace initiatives is one that was under attack, according to insiderpaper.com.

China’s peace proposal was not met with much joy by Western leaders. Many rebuffed it as only favouring Moscow, highlighting Beijing’s continued close links with Vladimir Putin and Russia.

US President Joe Biden, speaking with ABC News said: “I did not see anything in this plan that would indicate that it contains something that would be beneficial to anyone else, with the exception of Russia, if this Chinese plan was carried out”.

The plan presented by China called for a ceasefire in Ukraine. It added that there was a need to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, along with the need for the resumption of direct dialogue between Moscow and Kyiv, as well as a number of other steps, as reported by gazeta.ru.

