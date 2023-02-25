Volodymyr Zelenskyy: “We can restore peace and create a safeguard against any aggressions”

Zelenskyy said: “What the free world has become accustomed to over decades of peace has turned out to be something that needs to be fought for.”

“Diplomacy did not work. The existing security architecture in the world did not work. The old European hope that economic ties could keep Russian tank columns from moving did not work.”

He added: “But there was something that did work. First of all, unity. Unity of Ukraine, Germany, and the entire free world. And determination. Determination to protect the foundations of our lives.”

“We are fighting on Ukrainian soil for what all of you, dear friends, cannot imagine your lives without. This is basic security. This is freedom and life under the law. This is human dignity and the right of every person and every community to be respected. This is the happiness of living in a family and an opportunity to dream of a safe and free future for your children.”

“Can we win?” Zelenskyy confirmed: “Yes, we are capable of it. United. Determined. And unbreakable. We are able to end the Russian aggression this year already.”