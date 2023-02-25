Wagner PMC boss Prigozhin claims his army has taken Yagodnoye in Bakhmut

By Chris King • 25 February 2023 • 19:29

Image of Wagner troops in Yagodnoye, Bakhmut. Credit: Telegram Кепка Пригожина

The settlement of Yagodnoye in the Ukrainian region of Bakhmut has fallen under the control of Wagner PMC troops according to Yevgeny Prigozhin.

As reported today, Saturday, February 25, the settlement of Yagodnoye, north of Artemovsk (Bakhmut) in the DPR, has allegedly fallen under the control of assault troops belonging to the Wagner PMC. This was announced in a post on the Concorde press service Telegram channel of Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Audio posted on the channel claimed: “At 7 p.m. on February 25, assault units of the Wagner PMC completely captured the village of Yagodnoye in the north of Bakhmut“.

On February 24, Prigozhin announced that the village of Berkhovka, 7 km north of Artemovsk, had also been taken under the control of detachments of the Wagner PMC.

The founder of the Wagner PMC mercenary organisation previously announced that the problem with the lack of ammunition for his army had been solved. According to him, at 6am on February 23, the shipment began, “the train started moving”, and the necessary papers were signed he confirmed, as reported by gazeta.ru.

In addition, the businessman thanked everyone involved in the resumption of supplies. On February 20, Prigozhin reported that the delivery of ammunition for PMC Wagner was complicated due to bureaucratic procedures. He went so far as to accuse military chiefs in the Kremlin of ‘high treason‘.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.