By Chris King • 25 February 2023 • 0:38

Image of a bearded dragon. Credit: Wikipedia - By Photograph: Frank C. Müller, Baden-Baden - Own work, CC BY-SA 2.5, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=2492192

Two individuals were arrested in the Costa del Sol city of Malaga after being found illegally breeding bearded dragons.

As reported by Malaga Local Police this Friday, February 24, two individuals were arrested in the city as the alleged perpetrators of a crime against public health for trafficking in narcotic substances. They were also reported over the illegal breeding of reptiles, specifically, bearded dragons.

A strong smell of hashish led police officers to a shop located on Calle Francisco Rueda Perez. In addition to discovering two young people smoking this drug, they uncovered reptiles of different sizes and sexes, that were being fed with live insects.

The discovery ended with the two individuals, aged 26 and 31, being detained. The police operation was carried out jointly by the National Police and the Local Police of Malaga.

At around 6:45pm last Monday, February 20, National Police patrolling the area accessed the interior of a local after perceiving a strong smell of hashish. There they surprised the two individuals allegedly smoking hashish. A further investigation located a room in which there were numerous reptiles in what appeared to be a breeding ground.

The officers immediately requested the presence of members of the Group for the Protection of Nature (Grupona) of the Local Police of Malaga. On arrival, they continued with a joint inspection of the premises with the National Police, in which they found that the nursery was located in a room of about three square meters.

As indicated through a statement, they found a total of 20 specimens of bearded dragons (Pogona vitticeps) of different sexes, phases, sizes, and ages, distributed in 18 plastic boxes.

The lizards were being fed with live insects, using 20-watt electric blankets placed under the boxes. There were also 50-watt light bulbs, seeking to keep the creatures at a suitable temperature.

This was: “all with a precarious installation, both for safety and stability, which caused a clear risk to the animals and could even lead to their escape”, detailed the police statement. According to both police forces, when the two men were asked, “they could not provide any documentation to prove the acquisition of the specimens”.

Inside a plastic bucket hidden in the same room, the officers found three pieces of pressed vegetable substance, apparently hashish. This had a total weight of approximately 115 grams. They also detected 18 grams of buds of the same substance, a precision scale, a kitchen knife, and €80 distributed in different notes.

In view of the effects and the substance seized being in full readiness to be prepared for sale, the police proceeded to arrest the two individuals for an alleged crime against public health. They were transferred to police stations, to be subsequently placed at the disposal of the court, as reported by malagahoy.es.

