10-man Atletico draw with Real Madrid in big derby match at the Bernabeu

By Chris King • 26 February 2023 • 0:09

Image of Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Credit: Google maps - Rasenballsport Leipzig

The big derby match finished all-square as Atletico and Real Madrid played out a 1-1 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Atletico Madrid made the short journey to the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium this afternoon, Saturday, February 25, to face their cross-city neighbours Real Madrid in La Liga.

After thrashing Liverpool 5-2 in a stunning midweek win at Anfield in the Champions League, Los Blancos came crashing back to reality as their stuttering league form continued. Even against 10 men, Carlo Ancelotti’s side was probably thankful to escape with a draw.

Today’s 1-1 draw saw them fall even further behind LaLiga leaders Barcelona in the title race. They are now seven points adrift and Xavi’s men also gave a game in hand. Barca play Almeria tomorrow, Sunday 26.

Substitute Angel Correa received a straight red card for what looked like an elbow in the chest of Antonio Rudiger in the 64th minute. It was looking like a goalless affair until Jose Gimenez popped up to put the visitors ahead after 78 minutes. He headed home a free kick from Antoine Griezmann to stun the home side.

A number of records were on display today. Diego Simeone equalled the late Luis Aragones’ club record as he celebrated 612 matches in charge of Atletico in all competitions. Then, Alvaro Rodriguez netted his first goal for the club, to bring Real level.

He headed home a corner from Luca Modric, and in the process, the teenager became the youngest player to score in the Madrid derby this century.

Manchester United target Eduardo Camavinga came close to sealing three points for the home side at the death but Jan Oblak was not going to allow that. As a result, Atletico remain in fourth place in the table, two ahead of Real Betis.

