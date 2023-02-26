4 Altcoins with profit potential in 2023: Polygon, Solana and Big Eyes Coin

By EWN • 26 February 2023 • 11:00

As January had most crypto assets regaining some lost value, crypto enthusiasts are looking to trade in this increasing volume and make some profit. Most cryptocurrencies have accumulated decent gains from their December prices, and the price trend shows that there might be more room for upward movement. Even at these prices, these cryptocurrencies are at a huge discount, down over 60% from their all-time high. The cryptocurrency market has shown its strength in a price comeback, so altcoins like Polygon(MATIC), Solana(SOL), XRP, and Big Eyes(BIG) have decent entry if you are looking to buy more cryptocurrencies with huge profit potential.

Promising Polygon (MATIC)

Polygon(MATIC) is an Ethereum sidechain or layer-2 scaling solution, as some people refer to it. The network was created to scale Ethereum and several other EVM blockchains. In helping these blockchains perform better, Polygon has found its own value and is currently one of the most promising crypto projects in the market. Polygon is particularly popular for its impressive scalability, as transactions cost way less than users have to spend on Ethereum. Also, the network trades NFTs at zero dollars, making it a top choice of network for big web2 corporations who have recently announced NFT launches like Meta, Reddit, Starbucks, etc. Polygon has also secured essential collaborations and partnerships that could mean well for the crypto landscape, and one couldn’t be wrong with owning some MATIC right now.

Solana (SOL) Staying Strong

Following what was a disastrous end to 2022, Solana(SOL) emerged as one of the best-performing crypto assets in January 2023. It has restored users’ confidence in the network’s potential to become what it was proposed to be. Solana earned the name “Ethereum killer” after it launched, and it had one of the most impressive runs in 2021. Although the blockchain network couldn’t live up to the might of the Ethereum network, it had its own really significant contribution to the NFT market. The network is still new, with room to grow to the current industry stands. Solana has recovered from the FTX drama after it suffered a massive price dump due to huge affiliations with the failed crypto exchange. It looks like a good buy on the market after a show of strength despite market conditions.

Revolutionary Ripple (XRP)

XRP is a popular cryptocurrency that has remained in the top ten in the market despite the asset crisis for about two years. Ripple, the American firm behind the cryptocurrency, got into trouble with the SEC after the token issuance. The SEC filed a lawsuit claiming that the firm broke securities law in its launch of XRP. The issue has lingered for a while, but XRP price always responds positively to news of Ripple winning the case. There have been more recent updates about Ripple eventually being free, and we can expect a massive price pump after the news. This is something to take a chance on, and the returns could be awesome.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG): The Cutest Digital Currency

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new meme coin project that has launched on the well-known Ethereum network, and it’s one that the whole landscape is excited about. Big Eyes Coin is a cat-themed meme token that has gained heaps of attention over its adorable mascot. With some perceived rivalry brewing with other dog memecoins, the meme coin is steadfast becoming one of the most exciting memecoin narratives that the market has ever seen. The Big Eyes community has continued to grow at an exponential rate, and it doesn’t look like this momentum will be lost, as the project has just announced its newest feature- the loot box. These are randomized mystery boxes that users can purchase in order to win $BIG tokens, that will always equate to or be more than what they have been purchased for. Take the Cute Box for example, which costs $100 USD and can produce a 5000% return. These are available for a limited time, so don’t miss out! The presale token is currently in its 12th stage and has seen a 390% price increase from $0.0001 to $0.00049, meaning this cool cat is here to stay.

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido