A swimmer is rescued from the sea of La Venus beach in Marbella

The rescue took place in the afternoon when marina employee, Francisco Campos, received a warning that a man bathing on the central Marbella beach had been trapped by the waves and was having difficulty reaching the shore due to the adverse sea conditions.

Once in the port area, Campos saw a local police officer who was trying to jump onto the jetty to gain access to a boat.

Both boarded a boat, cut the lines and, despite the swell and the storm, reached the place where the man was. Fortunately, the man was rescued in the presence of the beachgoers who were on the beach at the time and of the security forces officers, who calmed the bather’s relatives.

“The man was not far away, so we were able to get there quickly and rescue him between the two of us,” confirmed Francisco Campos.