By Anna Ellis • 26 February 2023 • 13:07
A swimmer is rescued from the sea of La Venus beach in Marbella. Image: trabantos / Shutterstock.com.
The rescue took place in the afternoon when marina employee, Francisco Campos, received a warning that a man bathing on the central Marbella beach had been trapped by the waves and was having difficulty reaching the shore due to the adverse sea conditions.
Once in the port area, Campos saw a local police officer who was trying to jump onto the jetty to gain access to a boat.
Both boarded a boat, cut the lines and, despite the swell and the storm, reached the place where the man was. Fortunately, the man was rescued in the presence of the beachgoers who were on the beach at the time and of the security forces officers, who calmed the bather’s relatives.
“The man was not far away, so we were able to get there quickly and rescue him between the two of us,” confirmed Francisco Campos.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.