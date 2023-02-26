BREAKING: Police divers recover two bodies from River Clyde in Scotland after tugboat capsized Close
Aspe pays out €128,870 of the Christmas campaign’s trade vouchers

By Anna Ellis • 26 February 2023 • 13:18

Aspe pays out €128,870 of the Christmas campaign's trade vouchers. Image: Aspe Town Council.

On Wednesday, February 23, the Councillor for Commerce, Toni Garcia, confirmed that more than 80 businesses have benefitted from the purchases.

During the year 2022, the Aspe Town Council distributed €262,361in vouchers to its citizens in order to support local commerce and this resulted in €757.892 worth of sales in Aspe’s shops.

In terms of business sectors, food, sports, clothing and accessories shops were the most popular.

The Councillor for Commerce expressed her satisfaction and announced that the Diputacion de Alicante is going to allocate around 300,000 for trade vouchers which will soon be used in other campaigns.

When you buy local, 68 per cent of your money stays in the local economy. This is a huge turnover rate compared to the 43 per cent that stays local when you shop at a corporate chain. Amy Hartzler, director of communications for the Business Alliance for Local Living Economies, states “There is a direct correlation between supporting local, independent businesses and having your money recirculate to create a multiplier effect.”

Written by

Anna Ellis

Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

