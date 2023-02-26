By Anna Ellis • 26 February 2023 • 13:32
Benalmadena renews loan agreement for the Frost Koning collection. Image: Benalmadena City Council.
The Mayor of Benalmadena, Victor Navas, confirmed: “A large part of the museum’s collection of pre-Columbian art, some 116 pieces (utensils, bowls, clothing) which make up 25 per cent of the material on display in the museum, come from this collection, whose loan we periodically renew.”
These objects of great patrimonial wealth help us to understand how life was lived in the southernmost part of America, as shown by the richness of the textiles of the Chimu or Chancay cultures, or the designs and colours of the Nazca vessels.
The Mayor thanked the borrowers for their generosity and for renewing their commitment to the municipality adding: “We have also discussed the possibility of expanding the collection of the Museum of Pre-Columbian Art in the future, which is such an attractive attraction for tourists and visitors.”
The Felipe Orlando Museum is located at the Plaza de las Tres Culturas, Avenida Juan Luis Peralta, 49, 29639 Benalmadena.
