Benalmadena to celebrate International Women’s Day on March 8

By Anna Ellis • 26 February 2023 • 13:20

Benalmadena to celebrate International Women’s Day on March 8. Image: Rawpixel.com / Shutterstock.com.

The Mayor, Victor Navas, confirmed: “Many advances have been made, but inequalities, discrimination and violence against women persist because of the fact that they are women.”

In the face of this fact, there is no room for lukewarmness and it is not understandable to be neutral.”

The mayor added: “Our regulatory framework is an example for many countries that recognise our firm defence of women’s rights, placing us at the head of the European Gender Equality Index.”

“This year we are called upon to consolidate all the progress achieved, leaving aside the noise that some sectors are trying to make because they feel threatened by their privileges acquired in the macho society with values where the role of women, in general, and throughout history, has been ignored and undervalued.”

“In terms of employment, looking at data on different indicators such as part-time work, salaries, productive sectors, etc., women’s working conditions continue to be worse than those of men, with little presence in certain professional sectors and in business management positions,” he added.

Written by

Anna Ellis

Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

