BIG vs BTC vs XRP: Who Rules the Roost?

By EWN • 26 February 2023 • 11:30

These days, when it comes to the world of cryptocurrency, three coins, i.e. Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Bitcoin (BTC), and Ripple (XRP), are often compared with each other. All of these coins have their unique features, advantages, and disadvantages, but which one reigns supreme?

Before you make up your mind, let’s have a look at all of them one by one.

BTC: Grandfather Must Make Way for New Entrants

First, let’s take a look at Bitcoin. BTC is often considered the “grandfather” of all cryptocurrencies, as it was the first to be created and has the longest track record.

It is decentralised and operates on a peer-to-peer network, which means that transactions are made directly between individuals without the need for intermediaries.

Bitcoin is also known for its high volatility, which has led to both huge gains and losses for investors. While it has benefited many over the years, many others have lost their hard-earned money due to the volatility in Bitcoin.

XRP: Not for All and Sundry

Ripple (XRP) is focused on facilitating global payments and is often used by financial institutions.

XRP is faster and cheaper than Bitcoin, and it is also more stable, making it a more practical option for businesses.

Not everyone has the luxury of trading in Ripple since it’s preferred by financial firms and business entities more than general investors.

BIG: The Future Belongs Here

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is relatively new in the crypto space. But its focus on privacy and security has already made it the talk of the town.

The market is also abuzz with BIG’s low transaction fees and how they’re being appreciated by stakeholders.

BIC has already surpassed $30 million in presales and is all set for a grand launch in the coming weeks.

It uses advanced encryption techniques, which make all transactions completely anonymous and untraceable.

It is also known for having an active development team that is responsive to the needs of its users.

So, Who Rules the Roost?

The answer depends on what is on your shopping list. For those who value decentralization and are willing to tolerate high volatility, Bitcoin may be the best choice. For those who want a more stable option for global payments, Ripple is a good choice. And for those who prioritize privacy and security, Big Eyes Coin could be a great option.

Ultimately, the best coin for you will depend on your personal preferences and investment goals. Here we review some of the features that give Big Eyes Coin a great chance to be the future industry leader.

a) Onus on Privacy and Security

One of the key factors that makes Big Eyes Coin stand out is its emphasis on privacy and security.

The coin uses advanced encryption techniques to ensure that all transactions are completely anonymous and untraceable.

It makes BIG an ideal option for people and businesses who want to keep their financial information private and secure.

b) Low Transaction Fee

Unlike other cryptocurrencies, which can charge high fees for each transaction, Big Eyes Coin has a very low cost per transfer, making it an attractive option for both individuals and businesses.

This low transaction fee makes it a practical option for day-to-day transactions as well.

c) A Transparent Form of Payment

Big Eyes Coin is also seeing significant adoption among merchants and online retailers, with more and more businesses beginning to accept it as a transparent form of payment. This is further driving its value and making it easier for people to use and hold the coin.

d) Developers Stay Active in the Community

The development team of Big Eyes Coin is known for being active in the community and responsive to the needs of its users.

This active development team ensures that the coin is always updated and, hence, stays competitive in the market.

The Final Word

All these factors, combined with Big Eyes Coin’s potential for growth and adoption, make it a strong contender for being the future industry leader. As more people and businesses continue to adopt the coin, it is likely to continue growing in value and popularity

Big Eyes Coin’s strong emphasis on privacy, security, low transaction fees, and active interaction with its community has already made it a strong contender in the highly competitive cryptocurrency market.

As more people and businesses adopt the coin, it is likely to continue growing in stature, value, and popularity.

Find out more about Big Eyes Coin (BIG):

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BigEyesCoin

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido