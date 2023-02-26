By Chris King • 26 February 2023 • 2:42

Legendary Oscar-winning film producer Walter Mirisch passes away aged 101

Walter Mirisch, the legendary Oscar-winning producer passed away at the age of 101.

The legendary Oscar-winning producer Walter Mirisch passed away this Saturday, February 25, at the grand age of 101. He leaves a legacy of classic films, including the three for which his company won the golden statuettes. These were ‘The Apartment, ‘In the Heat of the Night’, and ‘West Side Story’.

Bill Kramer, the CEO of the Academy, and Janet Yang, its President, said in a joint statement: “The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is deeply saddened to hear of Walter’s passing”. Mirisch was the former president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

“Walter was a true visionary, both as a producer and as an industry leader. He had a powerful impact on the film community and the Academy, serving as our President and as an Academy governor for many years”, they continued.

They added: “His passion for filmmaking and the Academy never wavered, and he remained a dear friend and advisor. We send our love and support to his family during this difficult time”, as reported by deadline.com.

The Mirisch Company was founded in 1957 along with his brother Marvin and half-brother Harold. It went on to produce 68 films for United Artists. They won the Academy Award for Best Picture three times.

Their list of film credits makes for incredible reading. The company racked up three best picture Oscar wins for The Apartment in 1960, West Side Story in 1961, and In the Heat of the Night in 1967. The latter also won four other Oscars.

Mirisch was also involved in the production of big-screen classics such as ‘The Great Escape’, ‘The Magnificent Seven’, ‘Toys In The Attic’, ‘The Pink Panther’, ‘633 Squadron’, ‘The Thomas Crown Affair’, ‘Fiddler On The Roof’, and countless others.

Walter Mirisch, ‘In the Heat of the Night’ Producer/Former Academy President, Dies at 101 https://t.co/bNQS7qK9Yy #RIP #WalterMirisch was one of my heroes. He/his company produced some of my all time favorite classic movies (and likely one of yours, too). Check out his credits! — Gale Anne Hurd (@GunnerGale) February 26, 2023

Walter Mirisch R.I.P. A trailblazing filmmaker who was a true old school gent. He was responsible for the building of the Academy library & the Goldwyn Theater. Walter gave me a long interview about THE MAN IN THE NET & was unerringly honest & forthright. He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/aYcfPi9d2y — Alan K. Rode (pronounced ROE-DEE) (@alancinephile) February 26, 2023

