By Chris King • 26 February 2023 • 22:16

Manhunt for armed suspect in stolen cop car after officer shot in Dupo, Illinois

A Dupo police officer was shot and his car stolen by an armed suspect in the St. Clair County village of Dupo in Illinois.

Police units are said to be on the trail of an active shooter this afternoon, Sunday, February 26, in the vicinity of McBride Avenue in the St. Clair County village of Dupo in Illinois. One officer is reported to have been injured in a shooting incident and the police have urged members of the public to avoid the area.

An armed suspect is believed to have carjacked a police vehicle and is considered to be armed and dangerous, with a manhunt subsequently launched.

According to reports, the cop car was located at the suspect’s home and multiple SWAT and SRT teams have been dispatched to the location, as reported by fox3now.com. Unconfirmed reports on social media suggest that the suspect is barricaded inside his home and surrounded by police officers.

Traffic is being restricted from moving on the westbound highway that leads to the trauma centre in St. Louis City, Missouri. One Facebook user posted: “What is going on in Dupo? I have seen 7 police cruisers speeding South down 255”.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.