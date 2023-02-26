By Imran Khan • 26 February 2023 • 15:05

British TV presenter Dan Walker says ‘I am confident that I am not to blame’ after bike accident. Photo by @DanWalker Twitter

Former BBC presenter Dan Walker says he is not to be blamed for the accident adding that he could have died after a tragic bike crash

Dan Walker has said that he is not to be blamed for the crash, almost a week after he was involved in a bike accident while riding in Sheffield.

The presenter made this statement in an article featured in The Sunday Times and stated that “There is still nothing there, which a large part of me is very happy about”.

“I can’t go into details at the moment because the police might take another week or so to publish their report but, after talking to Conor (a police officer), I am confident that I am not to blame and I hope this can be resolved outside the courts”

“I know I could have died but I also know how easy it is to make a mistake, even when you’re trying to be careful”.

Walker continued, “I can’t really remember what they (the driver) looked like, from that moment they were looking over me as I came round, but I do recall that they looked deeply distressed and I imagine it is all they are thinking about at the moment”

“That Monday could have been the day that changed their life for ever. I asked Conor if I would be able to talk to the driver if they were OK with that. I’ll let you know what happens.”

He then also thanked the police, NHS, and ambulance service, as well as his family, friends, and the public for their support.

Walker also said that he will be returning to his role at Channel 5 next week, adding, “As long as the swelling and bruising have gone down, I think I will go back to work later this week”.

