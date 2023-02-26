Cantoria Activa: Giving life to your years in a revolutionary ‘senior city’

By Laura Kemp • 26 February 2023 • 13:15

Cantoria Activa is revolutionising the way of life for people over 55 years old.

This ambitious senior cohousing project will be the first in Spain to integrate a geriatric residence into a residential complex.

This ‘senior city’ is a combined cohabitation and care model that will give residents access to all of their hobbies and interests, providing wonderful personal fulfilment physically, socially and mentally.

Where is the Cantoria Activa complex located?

The development is strategically located in Cantoria, Almería. Due to its geography, altitude and distance from the sea, the area provides the perfect climatic condition to benefit our health. It also enjoys mild weather, perfect for enjoying outdoor activities, while also contributing to positive mental well-being.

What is the philosophy behind Cantoria Activa?

Our lives don’t end as we get older. We all still have a need for human interaction, participation in hobbies and activities, socialisation and a feeling of safety. The first of its kind in Spain, Cantoria Activa will provide exclusive housing units that will be adapted to residents’ needs, providing independence in a protected environment.

This revolutionary ‘senior city’ will be developed in an area of 10 hectares (100,000 m2), with 300 housing units, a large social centre of 2,300 m2 and a live-in care home with 120 beds. The units will be under the “cession of use” model, in which the cooperative is the owner of the entire complex and the cooperative members enjoy the use of their individual unit. The cooperative is a non-profit organization.

Cantoria Activa has adapted homes with open spaces and a terrace in each of them, with the possibility of storage rooms and parking spaces, facing the beautiful Almanzora river.

What services can I access at Cantoria Activa?

The idea of going into senior living can be an overwhelming thought, but Cantoria Living will give residents a sense of normality and dignity. This self-managed and safe space will be as economically accessible as possible and will allow residents the autonomy to make their own decisions.

Neighbours will know each other, help each other, and spend time exercising their minds and bodies in a welcoming and comfortable environment. There will be a social centre in which residents can access services and activities of personal interest to them and develop important bonds and friendships without barriers. Residents can even bring their beloved pets to live with them, and, of course, visitors are welcome.

What is the care model at Cantoria Activa?

Cantoria Active uses the person-centred approach – or the ACP Model – with regard to care. This model focuses on assertiveness, clarity and positivity. It is the same model that is applied in countries such as Sweden, Denmark, Norway, and Holland, as well as pioneering institutions in care for the elderly.

The ACP care model aims to take good care of each person, that is, to provide support and new opportunities for the best possible life. This is the belief that every person deserves friendly treatment that is suited to their habits, ethics, beliefs and way of life. At Cantoria Activa, everybody is treated with dignity.

Staying healthy at Cantoria Activa

The health, happiness and well-being of the residents at Cantoria Activa are the most important aspects of the project, and staying active and social is a huge part of feeling happy. That’s why the social centre will provide all kinds of activities and workshops, a dining room for residents to eat together, a cafeteria, hairdressers, a wellness centre, swimming pools, gardens and outdoor spaces, doctors’ offices, physiotherapy and much more.

Healthy ageing at Cantoria Activa

Staying active at Cantoria Active is a way of living. With so many activities on offer, in addition to plenty of outdoor activities to enjoy the wonderful Spanish weather, including excursions and trips, you may feel like your life has just begun! Enjoy moving your body and keeping fit with people who share the same interests as you.

Family members will also feel the benefits and comfort in the knowledge that their loved ones are healthy, happy and safe at Cantoria Activa.

What are the costs to live at Cantoria Activa?

The housing complex will have a reduced cost, as it is developed in a cooperative, both in the contributions for the construction of the complex and in the cost of use. The economy of scale contributes to managing to reduce the costs and also allows for a range of services that would not be possible in other smaller cohousing projects.

The housing complex offers affordable one and two-bedroom homes. Residents do not have ownership of these but will pay contributions to the cooperative. The contributions consist of a registration fee, a contribution to share capital and, until the cost of the housing unit is completed, successive mandatory contributions will be made at different milestones.

All contributions will be guaranteed and insured, as required by law.

What are the advantages of this type of ownership?

This cooperative arrangement means less economic investment than acquiring a property: no dealing with obligations such as paying taxes, contracting insurance, maintenance or repairs. Just a beautiful home without the worries of upkeep.

Want to know more about Cantoria Activa?

The team will be happy to answer any of your questions about becoming a member and making the most of your later years:

Contact page: Click here

Website and more information: Click here

Office address: Avda. España 2D · 04850 Cantoria, Almería

Telephone: 613 109 375

Email: [email protected]

