CIA director Burns believes Ukraine can only force talks with Moscow by winning on the battlefield

By Chris King • 26 February 2023 • 18:01

Image of CIA director William Burns. Credit: Wikipedia - By CIA, Central Intelligence Agency - https://www.cia.gov/about/director-of-cia/, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=102753005

Only Ukraine’s continued military successes on the battlefield can bring talks with Moscow closer insisted CIA director William Burns.

US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director William Burns told CBS today, Sunday, February 26, that he believed only Ukraine’s continued military successes could improve prospects for future negotiations with Russia.

“I don’t think that the Russian Federation is now seriously set up (for negotiations). And I think that only progress on the battlefield can improve the prospects for future negotiations”, Burns told the American news outlet.

According to him, Ukraine must decide whether negotiations are possible and, in doing so, it was “vital” to continue to provide American assistance to this country so that it can gain an “advantage on the battlefield”.

Earlier, The New York Times columnist Michael Crowley wrote that US officials had called on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to show readiness for diplomatic dialogue on ending the conflict between the two nations.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.