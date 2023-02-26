BREAKING: Police divers recover two bodies from River Clyde in Scotland after tugboat capsized Close
CIA director Burns believes Ukraine can only force talks with Moscow by winning on the battlefield

By Chris King • 26 February 2023 • 18:01

Image of CIA director William Burns. Credit: Wikipedia - By CIA, Central Intelligence Agency - https://www.cia.gov/about/director-of-cia/, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=102753005

Only Ukraine’s continued military successes on the battlefield can bring talks with Moscow closer insisted CIA director William Burns.

 

US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director William Burns told CBS  today, Sunday, February 26, that he believed only Ukraine’s continued military successes could improve prospects for future negotiations with Russia.

“I don’t think that the Russian Federation is now seriously set up (for negotiations). And I think that only progress on the battlefield can improve the prospects for future negotiations”, Burns told the American news outlet.

According to him, Ukraine must decide whether negotiations are possible and, in doing so, it was “vital” to continue to provide American assistance to this country so that it can gain an “advantage on the battlefield”.

Earlier, The New York Times columnist Michael Crowley wrote that US officials had called on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to show readiness for diplomatic dialogue on ending the conflict between the two nations.

___________________________________________________________

Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

