By Imran Khan • 26 February 2023 • 8:55

Dilbert cartoon dropped by newspapers after creator calls Black Americans a ‘hate group’ Image: Dilbert Facebook.com

Newspapers in the US remove Scott Adams cartoon Dilbert after he called Black people a ‘hate group’ on his YouTube show

The popular cartoon Dilbert by Scott Adams has been dropped by several newspapers in the U.S. after the creator passes racist comments during his show on Youtube.

According to Reuters, “Scott Adams called Black Americans a hate group and suggested white Americans get the hell away from Black people.

Adams made his comments responding to a poll organised by conservatives “purporting to show many African Americans do not think it’s OK to be white”.

During a statement posted on Youtube, Adams said, “If nearly half of all Blacks are not OK with white people … that’s a hate group”, adding, “And I don’t want to have anything to do with them.”

Following his comments, several calls were made by angry social media users to remove his work from several publications.

It was later revealed that newspaper publications including the Los Angeles Times, the Washington Post, the USA Today-affiliated group of newspapers and others announced that they will no longer be publishing his work.

The Times has also said that four of Adams Dilbert cartoons had been removed in the past months as they “violated the newspaper’s standards”.

Adams has also confirmed on his YouTube channel that his cartoon was being dropped.

He said, “By Monday, I should be mostly canceled. So most of my income will be gone by next week,” adding “My reputation for the rest of my life is destroyed. You can’t come back from this.”

