Enjoy BMW Motorrad Days from July 7 until July 9

Be it sport or touring riders, off-road cracks or customizing and racing fans, in some cases, they travel not only from European countries but even from the USA, Japan and Australia to experience a thrilling BMW Motorrad-themed time in Berlin with like-minded enthusiasts.

This time, the 21st edition of the BMW Motorrad Days from July 7 to July 9 will be dedicated to the 100th anniversary of BMW Motorrad.

Doctor Markus Schramm, Head of BMW Motorrad, confirmed: “We successfully anchored the BMW Motorrad Days at the BMW plant location in Berlin last year with a new concept and there will be no shortage of highlights at this year’s 100th BMW Motorrad anniversary event.”

“This time, we will not only be offering a wide range of exciting activities at the central event in the Summer Garden at Messe Berlin trade fair, but also other event areas in and around Berlin to meet the wishes and interests of our customers and fans.”