Estepona launches a Reading Club at the Municipal Library

Library users who become members of the Reading Club will meet on the first Tuesday of each month at 6:00.PM to discuss a particular book they have read at the same time at home, thereby encouraging a love of reading through the exchange of opinions by means of interesting discussions.

For more information or to apply to join the Club, send an e-mail to [email protected] or go in person to the “María Zambrano” Room of the Municipal Library, located in the Padre Manuel Cultural Centre.

In addition to the Town Hall Reading Club, the Municipal Library is also home to the Estepona Reading Club. This self-managed club has been running for seven years and meets on the last Thursday of the month at 5:30.PM.