Eternal gazes photography exhibition arrives in Elche

The exhibition brings together around forty images of the Baix Vinalopo by the photographer and painter Beatriz Navarro Canovas who sadly died in 2021.

The artist dedicated her whole life to travelling around Elche with her camera, photographing the city, the palm grove and the beaches with her particular vision, as well as more personal and intimate projects.

This travelling exhibition is touring the towns twinned with Elche so that before arriving in Elche it was in Jaca (Spain) and in Toulouse (France)

The Councillor for Culture, Marga Anton, confirmed: “The exhibition includes the most representative images of the city, showing Elche, its streets, festivities, nature, the night of San Juan, the Aleluyas, which is very characteristic of the city, the palm grove and the pristine beaches that make up the municipality.”

Admission to the exhibition is free and visiting hours are from 6:00.PM until 9:00.PM

The exhibition is being held at the Centro de Congresos, Carrer del Filet de Fora, 1, 03203 Elx, Alicante.

For more information call (+34) 966 65 81 40.