Fuengirola organises a trip to the Cadiz towns of El Bosque and Benamahoma

Senior citizens of Fuengirola have been invited on a bus trip. The town hall has organised a trip to the Cadiz towns of El Bosque and Benamahoma on March 14 until March 15.

The price is €130 per person in a double room or €160 per person in a single room and includes travel by bus, accommodation, meals, hiking routes and guided tours.

This was the activity that was originally scheduled for February 9 and 10, but due to inclement weather, it was postponed.

Anyone interested in joining the trip can make their registration at the Tercera Edad facilities in Calle Blanca Paloma or at the travel agency Delirium Travel, located in Calle San Pancracio.

The city of Cadiz was founded in 1100 B.C. by Phoenician sailors over the ruins of the one that the people of Tyre had built. They built a port and a temple, where supposedly Hercules’ ashes were kept.

Hercules’ presence survives to this day in the city’s coat of arms where he stands between the pillars that announced the end of the world.