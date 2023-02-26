By Anna Ellis • 26 February 2023 • 14:27
Fuengirola Town Council continues with its Beautification Plan in green areas of the town. Image: Fuengirola Town Council.
Work is now being carried out in La Veguilla park, where new planters are being created, in response to a neighbourhood request. In addition, work has already been carried out on various roundabouts, such as Los Caballos, El Sol and Marenostrum, as well as on the planters on Avenida de Las Salinas, Francisco Rivera Paquirri and Plaza Punta Umbría, among others.
The Councillor for Ecology, Antonio Carrasco, confirmed: “The Fuengirola Town Hall, through the Urban Ecology department, has been developing an Action Plan for green areas in squares, roundabouts, planters, etc, so that the surroundings look their best at different times of the year.”
“Now we are starting the Beautification Plan for all the green areas in our neighbourhoods. Once Christmas is over and after collecting all the Easter trees, now it’s time to beautify our roundabouts, which we have already beautified almost all of them, as well as the planters, many of which have already been reseeded and planted for the spring and summer,” he added.
