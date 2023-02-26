King Charles III continues Queen Elizabeth’s legacy by giving His Majesty’s name to prestigious awards

The Queen’s Award for Enterprise and The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service has been renamed following the Accession of King Charles III. The Awards will become The King’s Award for Enterprise and The King’s Award for Voluntary Service.

Throughout Her Late Majesty’s 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth II was committed to recognising outstanding work and acts of service by individuals and groups. By attaching His Majesty’s name to these awards, The King has emphasised his desire to continue Queen Elizabeth’s legacy of recognising outstanding businesses and recognising the significant contribution of volunteers each year across the United Kingdom.

As Prince of Wales, His Majesty The King has been closely involved with the Awards for a number of years. His Majesty hosted the annual Royal Reception for both Awards on behalf of Queen Elizabeth since 2018, as well as recording a personal video message to refocus the Sustainable Development award category in 2019.

The newly renamed King’s Award for Enterprise celebrates outstanding achievement by UK businesses and is internationally recognised. The 2023 Awardees will be announced on Friday, April 21, marking Queen Elizabeth II’s birthday, and on May 6 from 2024, the anniversary of The King’s coronation.

Previous winners of The Queen’s Award for Enterprise include companies operating on an international scale such as Kelvatek, which provides innovative fault management for electricity distribution networks; to family-run businesses like The Quiet Site, a sustainable holiday park in the Lake District.