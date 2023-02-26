Manchester City move within two points of leaders Arsenal after thrashing Bournemouth AFC

Manchester City travelled to the south coast of England this afternoon, Saturday, February 25, to face Bournemouth AFC at the Vitality Stadium.

With Arsenal extending their lead at the top of the English Premier League to five points earlier today after beating Leicester City at the King Power Stadium, it was imperative that City took all three points.

Pep Guardiola’s side was back on fine form after a stuttering display in the Champions League last Wednesday 22 against RB Leipzig. They headed back to Manchester with an excellent 1-4 win under their belts. This was City’s 200th away win since the league started.

Julian Alvarez put City ahead after 15 minutes, firing home from close range after Erling Haaland’s attempt rebounded off the crossbar. It was Haaland who was on hand to slot home the second. In the process, his 27th goal broke Sergio Aguero’s club record of 26, for the most Premier League goals in one season – and it’s still February!

He pounced on the ball in the 29th minute after a brilliant move by Ilkay Gundogan down the left. His pass across the Bournemouth goal came off Phil Foden – in his 200th match for City – and landed perfectly for the Norwegian to bury the ball into the net.

A careless square ball from Philip Billing went straight to Foden who wasted no time in slotting the ball beyond Neto for 3-0 in the 45th minute.

Rico Lewis’s cross in the 51st minute ended up at the feet of Phil Foden. He fired the ball into the box where Alvarez saw his shot defected into the net off Chris Mepham to put the visitors 0-4 ahead.

In fairness to Bournemouth, they never let their heads drop and they bagged a consolation goal in the 83rd minute. Jordan Zemura’s deflected cross was met by Jefferson Lerma who fired the ball into the City net for 1-4.

Gary O’Neil finds his side involved in yet another relegation battle, stuck in 19th position in the table. They remain one point above the drop zone but wins for both West Ham and Leeds United today did not help his cause.

Today’s result pulled City to within two points of the Gunners, who play Everton at the Emirates on Wednesday, March 1. After this match, both sides will have played 25 matches. A win for Mikel Arteta’s team will see them extend their lead to five points once again.

Saturday Night Football 🕺🏻 What a way to mark my 200th appearance for this Club 💙 pic.twitter.com/9AM68Gm0V9 — Phil Foden (@PhilFoden) February 25, 2023

Top away performance…we keep moving💪🏾💙 @mancity It’s always nice to go back to the Vitality Stadium, thanks for the warm welcome 🍒 and best of luck for the rest of the season! pic.twitter.com/XIxX5d5hrA — Nathan Aké (@NathanAke) February 25, 2023