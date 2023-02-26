By Anna Ellis • 26 February 2023 • 13:16
Mijas House Museum goes digital with the incorporation of informative QR codes. Image: Mijas Town Council.
These barcodes serve as a virtual guide for visitors and are available in both Spanish and English.
This historical ethnographic space, with almost thirty years of life, has just made a leap in quality with the digitisation of its rooms through the installation of informative QR.
The manager of the museum, Veronica Ensberg, Confirmed: “QRs have been installed in the 13 exhibition rooms that make up this ethnographic museum in Mijas. They are available in both Spanish and English given the large volume of English-speaking visitors we have.”
“This digital guide expands and makes the history and content of Casa Museo more accessible to locals and visitors. Nowadays anyone has a mobile phone and with a simple gesture they can find out detailed information about the room they are visiting”.
The House Museum (Plaza de la Libertad, Mijas Pueblo) can be visited from Monday to Friday, from 10:00.AM to 6:00.PM and at the weekend from 10:00.AM until 2:00.PM.
