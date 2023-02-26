Nokia rebranded for the first time in 60 years

By Chris King • 26 February 2023 • 17:40

Image of the new Nokia logo. Credit: Nokia

For the first time in 60 years, the Finnish company Nokia is to rebrand its logo.

The Finnish company Nokia will change its logo for the first time in 60 years. This is due to a change in the company’s business strategy and the desire to get rid of the association with smartphones, company director Pekka Lundmark explained to Reuters reporters today, Sunday, February 26.

“There was an association with smartphones, and now we are a business technology company”, Lundmark told the news outlet. The new logo will feature futuristically stylized letters forming the word Nokia against a rich pink-purple spectrum.

Currently, the company’s management believes that they have successfully completed the reboot of business processes. As a result, Nokia intends to accelerate them and scale its activities in order to achieve global leadership.

Nokia announced that it also plans to completely stop importing equipment to Russia in 2023. Earlier it was reported that Nokia has introduced a smartphone with the possibility of self-repair, as reported by gazeta.ru.

