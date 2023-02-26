By Chris King • 26 February 2023 • 23:52

One of Canada's most iconic film and television actors passes away aged 92

Gordon Pinsent, the renowned Canadian film and television actor passed away at the age of 92.

Gordon Pinsent, without a doubt one of Canada’s most iconic television and film actors, has died at the age of 92. His family confirmed that he passed away in his sleep yesterday, Saturday, February 25, as reported by deadline.com.

A statement from his son-in-law, the actor Peter Keleghan, was released on behalf of Gordon’s family. It read: “Gordon Pinsent’s daughters Leah and Beverly, and his son Barry, would like to announce the passing of their father peacefully in sleep today with his family at his side. Gordon passionately loved this country and its people, purpose, and culture to his last breath”.

We're saddened to hear the news of the passing of Canadian icon, Gordon Pinsent. An actor, author, playwright, and director, he's left an exceptional body of work that truly demonstrates his formidable talent. Our thoughts are with his loved ones. pic.twitter.com/xgELpEdz8u — The Canadian Academy (@TheCdnAcademy) February 26, 2023

In a glittering career spanning more than 60 years, Pinsent appeared in dozens of television series and films. These included the original Street Legal, Republic of Doyle, The Red Green Show, Forest Rangers, The Grand Seduction, Babar and the Adventures of Badou, Away From Her, Due South, The Shipping News, and Quentin Durgens, M.P.

During a six-year spell living in Los Angeles, he starred in the classic film, The Thomas Crown Affair. Pinsent also appeared on TV in Banacek, Young Prosecutors, Silence of the North, and It Takes A Thief.

A 2016 documentary titled The River of My Dreams was based on Pinsent’s two memoirs that were published in 1994 and 2012.

Canada’s Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, tweeted: “Gordon Pinsent was one of Canada’s most iconic actors. He was passionate, captivating, and endlessly talented. His family has said that he ‘loved this country and its people, purpose, and culture to his last breath’ – and I hope he knew that we felt the same about him”.

Trudeau added: “I’m sending my deepest condolences to the Pinsent family, to his friends, and to his many fans across the country and around the world. May you all find comfort knowing that his work will continue to inspire and entertain people in the years ahead”.

I’m sending my deepest condolences to the Pinsent family, to his friends, and to his many fans across the country and around the world. May you all find comfort knowing that his work will continue to inspire and entertain people in the years ahead. https://t.co/GwZumXElme — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 26, 2023

