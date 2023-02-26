By Imran Khan • 26 February 2023 • 12:16

Patient along with four others killed after air ambulance crashes Photo by Viper-zero Shutterstock

A patient being transferred in an air ambulance died after the plane crashed killing everyone onboard

A patient in the U.S. along with four others died after an air ambulance crashed in Nevada.

According to the local police cited in the Mirror, five people have died which includes the patient, a nurse, a paramedic, a family member of the patient, and the pilot.

The plane was being run by Care flight, which provides ambulance service.

“We are heartbroken to report that we have now received confirmation from Central Lyon County Fire Department that none of the five people on board survived”, said a statement by Care Flight.

The company confirmed in a statement that no one had survived the crash.

It added, “The five people on board were a pilot, a flight nurse, a flight paramedic, a patient, and a patient’s family member. We are in the process of notifying their family members.”

The Regional Emergency Medical Services Authorities also issued a statement after the crash and said, “Care Flight, a service of REMSA Health, headquartered in Reno, Nevada, and Guardian Flight, headquartered in Utah, can confirm that a PC 12 fixed-wing aircraft, tail number N273SM, went off radar Friday, Feb. 24, at approximately 9:45 p.m., near Stagecoach, Nevada”.

Authorities have said that the cause of the crash is under investigation.

___________________________________________________________

