By Imran Khan • 26 February 2023 • 10:57

Police arrests three after finding dismembered parts of Asian influencer inside refrigerator. Image by @xxabbyc Instagram

Police in Hong Kong have arrested three people for the murder and dismemberment of Asian influencer Abby Choi after parts of her body were found inside a house

Three people have been arrested by the police in Hong Kong over the murder of 28-year-old Asian model and influencer Abby Choi.

The arrests were made after partial remains of Choi were found in a village, a week after she appeared on the cover of L’Officiel Monaco fashion magazine.

According to the Guardian, the authorities have said that her murder was due to a financial dispute with the family of her ex-husband and said that the victims’ limbs had been found inside a refrigerator.

The influencer went missing on Wednesday, February 22, and was last spotted by the brother of her ex-husband, who worked as her driver.

As per the local police, the family had “earlier lied to mislead investigators”.

A statement by Superintendent Alan Chung said that the police are not attempting to locate the head, which is still missing.

Chung said that her ex-husband’s father, mother, and elder brother have been arrested and will be charged, while her ex-husband is still missing.

“We believe the victim and her ex-husband’s family had many financial disputes involving huge sums,” said Chung, adding, “Someone was dissatisfied with how the victim handled her assets.”

Police also said that the house in the village where the body was found had been recently rented and had not even been furnished.

They believe that it had been rented to dispose of her body.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram