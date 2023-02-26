By Imran Khan • 26 February 2023 • 13:36

Police in UK find body of missing Kyle Sambrook and his dog in the Lost Valley of Scotland Image: @k_sambrook Instagram

A body of a man and a dog found in Scotland by rescue teams have been identified as Kyle Sambrook and his dog Bane

Officials of the UK police have said that a body of a man and a dog found while searching for missing Kyle Sambrook, have been identified.

Sambrook was reported missing last week after he was seen along with his beagle named Bane.

According to the Independent, he was hiking in the Lost Valley area of Glencoe, before he was reported missing.

Sambrook, who was from West Yorkshire, had left his home on Saturday, February 18 to go hiking and camping in Glencoe.

His family eventually reported him missing on Tuesday, February 21.

Scottish police said that mountain rescue teams along with the coast guard confirmed that they found the bodies while they were searching for him.

After confirming their identity, the police in Scotland issued a statement and said, “Around 2.15 pm on Saturday, 25 February 2023, the bodies of a man and a dog were recovered by Mountain Rescue Teams and HM Coastguard in the Glencoe Area”.

“They have now been identified as Kyle Sambrook and his dog Bane, who were reported missing earlier this week”

“The family wish to thank all involved in the search and have requested their privacy be respected”

The statement also said that “There do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal”.

