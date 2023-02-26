San Fulgencio joins in the rejection of the ‘green corridors’ of the Flood Plan

The Mayor of San Fulgencio, Jose Sampere, confirmed: “Since this project became known I have expressed my complete rejection of this proposal.”

“In the event of flooding, the proposal would mean diverting the overflowing water from other towns in the region to land located in the municipalities of Dolores, San Fulgencio or San Felipe Neri, which are at a lower altitude, and have the risk of being seriously affected.”

The mayor declared that “with the support of the Generalitat and together with the rest of the towns that would be affected by this proposal, we are going to that the CHS cease its efforts and support the measures proposed by the Generalitat.”

“The proposed measurements have the support of both the irrigators and the municipalities to carry out actions in the area of its competence which is to control the excess water in the river and its dredging in the event of flooding.”