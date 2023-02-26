By Anna Ellis • 26 February 2023 • 13:10
San Fulgencio joins in the rejection of the ‘green corridors’ of the Flood Plan. Image: Adam Hoglund / Shutterstock.com.
The Mayor of San Fulgencio, Jose Sampere, confirmed: “Since this project became known I have expressed my complete rejection of this proposal.”
“In the event of flooding, the proposal would mean diverting the overflowing water from other towns in the region to land located in the municipalities of Dolores, San Fulgencio or San Felipe Neri, which are at a lower altitude, and have the risk of being seriously affected.”
The mayor declared that “with the support of the Generalitat and together with the rest of the towns that would be affected by this proposal, we are going to that the CHS cease its efforts and support the measures proposed by the Generalitat.”
“The proposed measurements have the support of both the irrigators and the municipalities to carry out actions in the area of its competence which is to control the excess water in the river and its dredging in the event of flooding.”
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.