By Imran Khan • 26 February 2023 • 7:40

UPDATE: Police arrests 71-year-old man under Terrorism Act after attempt to assassinate detective Image: Screengrab Screengrab Police Service Northern Ireland

UPDATE February 26 (7.40 am) – Police in Northern Ireland have arrested a 71-yea-old man after a senior police off-duty detective was shot multiple times in front of his son

A 71-year-old man has been arrested in Northern Ireland in connection with the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell, as per the police.

According to a recent statement issued by the Police Service of Northern Ireland, the 71-year-old man was arrested in Omagh under the Terrorism Act.

The suspect who is the sixth person to be arrested in this case was taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite and will be questioned by detectives

The police have also said, “Five men aged 22, 38, 43, 45, and 47 arrested earlier in connection with the attack remain in police custody”.

As per Reuters, Caldwell, who has been working as a police officer for over 26 years, is presently undergoing surgery and is reported to be in critical condition.

He had been shot by two gunmen on Wednesday. February 22, in the evening, inside a parking lot.

Authorities said Caldwell had been shot multiple times while he was putting footballs in his car after he finished a coaching session for a team.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

UPDATE February 23 (1.53 pm) Police arrests three suspects under Terrorism Act in the case of attempted assassination after a senior police officer was attacked in Northern Ireland

Police in Northern Ireland have announced that three suspects have been arrested on Thursday, February 23, after detective chief inspector John Caldwell was shot in a parking lot.

The men have been charged under the Terrorism Act after an attempt to assassinate the high-profile police official was made on Wednesday, February 22

A statement cited in Mail Online by PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne said that “Three men aged 38, 45, 47 had been arrested in Omagh and Coalisland under the Terrorism Act on suspicion of attempted murder”.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

ORIGINAL February 23 (11.32 pm)- A senior off-duty police officer in Northern Ireland was shot by suspected masked ‘New IRA gunmen‘ after he was ambushed in front of his son

Masked gun men open fired and shot a senior off-duty police officer in a shocking attack that took place in Northern Ireland.

According to Mail Online, Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was ambushed by two suspects of the New IRA, while he was putting footballs at the back of his car after coaching children.

Caldwell was at the Youth Sport Omagh in Co Tyrone, when the ambush happened at around 8 pm on Wednesday, February 22.

Local reports suggest that after he was shot at, Caldwell tried to run, but eventually fell and was again shot by the suspects, which there were children around the vicinity.

According to the police the suspects are believed to be from the “New IRA dissident republican group responsible for murdering the journalist Lyra McKee, 29, fled in a car that was later found burnt out”.

He was then rushed to the hospital after emergency services arrived on the scene, as they said that Caldwell was in a “critical but stable condition”.

The police have started an attempted murder investigation has been started after the attack, along with officers from the Republic of Ireland, who are assisting in the case, due to suspicions that the suspects might have crossed the border.

“The investigation is at an early stage we are keeping an open mind. There are multiple strands to that investigation”, said Mark McEwan, assistant chief constable.

He added, “The primary focus is on violent dissident republicans and within that, there is a primary focus as well on New IRA”.

Recognized as a high-profile officer, Caldwell has been reported to have led several major investigations in the country.

He also took a lead role in the investigation following the killing of Natalie McNally in Lurgan in December.

