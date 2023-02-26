By Anna Ellis • 26 February 2023 • 13:55
The first cheap high-speed train tickets between Malaga and Madrid arrive. Image: V_E / Shutterstock.com.
This comes as part of a project carried out by the private company Iryo, which is launching a route with two daily departures starting at €34 euros.
The inaugural journey will take place on March 31.
Behind this is the private company Iryo, which has already put these tickets on sale. Both cities are already connected by Renfe, but this new way of travelling is characterised by the price of its tickets.
The company offers three different fares for these journeys: Initial flexible (cheapest), singular flexible (average price), and infinite bistro flexible (most expensive).
The cheapest fare is €34.28 between Madrid and Malaga and €43.75 in the opposite direction.
The railway operator, Iryo, will start competing with Renfe and Ouigo (SNCF) in the Spanish high-speed network, aiming to attract 8 million passengers by 2025.
The Madrid-Andalusia link will not be deployed until the end of March 2023, followed by the Madrid-Alicante route, which will not be carried out until June next year.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.