By Anna Ellis • 26 February 2023 • 12:54
Torrevieja opens ceramics exhibition at the Virgen del Carmen Cultural Centre. Image: nerdfox / Shutterstock.com.
The exhibition will remain in place until March 22 in the exhibition hall of the Virgen del Carmen Cultural Centre in Torrevieja.
In the exhibition, you will witness more than 300 pieces exhibited by 80 students. The students are from the School of Ceramics of the Department of Elderly.
Ceramic art is art made from ceramic materials, including clay. It may take forms including artistic pottery, including tableware, tiles, figurines and other sculpture. As one of the plastic arts, ceramic art is one of the visual arts.
Ceramics is one of the most ubiquitous and ancient arts. Its purpose can be domestic, decorative, ritualistic or pure artistic expression, with form and function varying hugely across time and cultures.
The Cultural Centre is located at Calle del Mar, 28, 03182 Torrevieja, Alicante. For more information call: (+34) 965 71 99 00.
