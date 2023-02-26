By Imran Khan • 26 February 2023 • 11:29

Tragic apartment fire kills 83-year-old man and 57-year-old woman in Spain. Photo by Bodiaphvideo Shutterstock.com

Authorities in Spain have said two people have died after a fire started in their apartment

Two people have died in Spain after a fire started inside their apartment, early in the morning on Sunday, February 26.

According to La Vanguardia, the victims include an 83-year-old man and a 57-year-old woman who died after the fire started in their apartment in Madrid.

Officials said that firefighters from the Madrid City Council received the call about the fire at 5:00 am local time.

They said that by the time they reached the building, the fire was very strong and had set the floor above it also in flames.

The firefighters successfully managed to successfully enter the building and rescued the two people, but the doctors from the Municipal Emergency Assistance Service-Civil Protection said that both were declared dead.

Officials said that the building was also evacuated after the fire started, although aside from the apartment and the floor above it, not much has been damaged.

After investigating the fire, Madrid firefighters confirmed that it had started in a room and eventually spread while causing serious damage throughout the house.

