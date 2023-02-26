Tragic death of a motorcyclist in the Almeria municipality of Tabernas

By Chris King • 26 February 2023 • 20:19

Image of an Andalucian Emergency Services 061 ambulance. Credit: junta de andalucia

A motorcyclist lost his life after a fatal accident in the Almeria municipality of Tabernas.

As reported by Emergencies 112 Andalucia, a motorcyclist died in Almeria province this afternoon, Sunday, February 26. The incident occurred at around 5:30pm as the rider was travelling through the municipality of Tabernas.

The deceased suffered a fatal fall after his bike left the road for unknown reasons as he was passing Km462 of the N-340A. 112 received an alert and immediately deployed a patrol from the Guardia Civil to the location. They were joined by an ambulance from the Andalucian Health Service. Unfortunately, on arrival, there was nothing the emergency services could do for the rider and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

