Two routes to take for independence for Orihuela Costa

Firstly, there is the usual route, like the one of El Altet about 31kms away, who are seeking their segregation from Elche. However, it is a very costly process. Already they have spent over €25,000 just to get the ball rolling.

PIOC’s option is using their strength which is the rapid growth of population, by residents voting and thereby gaining councillors from the coast. They have always used the analogy of a train journey for independence. PIOC said: “They have just left the station and the terminus is when we achieve this goal. We only stop at a platform to take part in the next elections.”

Independence for Orihuela Costa is possible, but it will take between 10 and 15 years. It is time-consuming but possible. PIOC have researched what needs to be done to achieve it.

For more information or to get involved email: [email protected]