By Imran Khan • 26 February 2023 • 15:59

Ukraine issues stamps featuring Banksy mural during first year anniversary of Russian invasion Image: @askfletch Instagram

The government of Ukraine has issued stamps featuring famous artwork by British artist Banksy

British graffiti artist Banksy´s famous artwork depicting a person who looks like Russian President Vladimir Putin being flipped by a child during a judo match has been featured in a stamp issued by Ukraine.

According to the BBC, this mural which can be found on a house near Kyiv has been introduced to mark the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

This is due to the reason that many Ukrainians believe this mural by Banksy represents the fierce resistance Russians have faced from the country’s forces since the invasion started on February 24, 2022.

After the launch of the stamp, major queues were reported in Kviy where people rushed to buy it from the city´s main post office located in Holovposhtamt.

Several of Banksy´s works have been found on buildings that have been among the worst hit in the country.

The mural used in the stamp is also from one such town known as Borodyanka, which has been devastated by constant Russian shelling.

This region was captured by the Russian forces after the first few days of the Russian invasion.

It was then later recaptured by Ukrainian forces and since then officials from Ukraine have accused Russian forces of committing mass war crimes in the region.

___________________________________________________________

