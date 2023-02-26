US officials urge Ukraine’s Zelenskyy to show openness to dialogue on ending conflict with Russia

By Chris King • 26 February 2023 • 20:44

Image of Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Credit: Shag 7799 / Shutterstock.com.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been urged by US officials to show openness to dialogue on ending the conflict with Russia according to a NYT columnist.

US officials have urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to show readiness for diplomatic dialogue to end the conflict with Russia. This was reported today, Sunday, February 26, by Michael Crowley, a columnist for The New York Times .

According to Crowley, analysts and Western officials believe that serious peace talks are extremely difficult to imagine. This is because both sides have set conditions that cannot be met anytime soon and have promised to fight to win, he detailed

In addition, added the writer, Zelenskyy has continually voiced his refusal over the possibility of any direct communication with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Mindful of their endless talk of supporting Ukraine ‘for as long as it takes’, US officials insisted that their goal was to strengthen Kyiv’s position in possible peace talks, without specifying when they might begin, as reported by gazeta.ru.

Unconfirmed reports this evening claimed that a military air base in Belarus had been attacked. At least one Russian aircraft was believed to have been badly damaged. Amid previous reports of a planned false-flag operation by the Kremlin to drag Belarus into the conflict, there is a danger that this could lead to an escalation if proven to be true.

___________________________________________________________

