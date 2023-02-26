By Imran Khan • 26 February 2023 • 14:17

UPDATE: Man admits to beheading his wife and hiding parts of her body in Paris park. Photo by Melhijad Shutterstock.com

UPDATE February 26 (2.17 pm) – A 50-year-old man in France has confessed to killing his wife and then cutting her parts before hiding them inside the historic Buttes-Chaumont Park in Paris

Police in France have charged a man for murdering his wife and cutting her body into several parts, before hiding them inside a park in Paris.

A father of three, Youcef Matoug made this confession after he was charged and said that he strangled his wife to death, before he chopped her head off, as per the Mirror.

The victim, 46-year-old Assia Matoug has been reported missing from her home on February 6.

According to the police, her mobile was reported off and no one was in contact with her until the police started finding parts of her body.

A statement by the office of the prosecutors in Paris said that Matoug has been indicted for “the murder of his spouse, violation of integrity and concealment of a corpse.”

His admission came after he was in custody when stated that he had strangled his wife on January 30, adding that “he wanted her to end her days in one of the most beautiful parks in Paris”.

The police also said that during an interview Matoug said that “he had not wanted to kill his wife, but a routine domestic argument got out of hand”.

The prosecutor stated that Matoung used to work at a supermarket and had been unemployed for a few months, while his wife was involved in charity work.

Their three children ages 8, 14, and 16 are now under the care of their extended family.

Original February 14 (5.25 pm) – Police in Paris find a decapitated head of a woman on Monday, February 14, after previously discovering other parts of her body

An investigation has been started by the police in France after a decapitated head of a woman was found inside a park in Paris on Valentine´s day morning.

Police said that other parts of the woman were discovered earlier, including one found in Buttes-Chaumont Park, in the northeastern part of the city.

According to the Mirror, the head of the victim was tracked down by the police at 11 am local time, with the help of the park staff.

As per reports from the police, the woman’s head was found in an area that is popular with joggers and families.

Local news in Paris reported that the first part of the woman´s body was found in a secluded part of the park.

Authorities stated that they had found “the blood-soaked lower torso, from below the chest to the knees”.

The head was then found under a pile of leaves, near a train line.

Police have yet to identify the victim, but as per reports, she was dressed in blue jeans with flowers on the thighs.

Authorities have launched a murder investigation as a major search operation has been started.

A team of divers has also been called to search a lake near the park.

