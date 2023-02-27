By Matthew Roscoe • 27 February 2023 • 16:49

New task force reportedly formed to track down abducted Ukrainian children in Russia. Image: Animaflora PicsStock/Shutterstock.com

ACCORDING to reports on Monday, February 27, Poland and the European Commission have created a joint initiative to track down abducted Ukrainian children believed to have been taken to Russia.

Details on a new task force to track down abducted Ukrainian children in Russia will reportedly be revealed in the coming days, according to European Commission spokeswoman Dana Spinant.

Polish media outlet polskieradio24 reported that Dana Spinant said: “It’s about joining forces, collecting evidence, so that kidnapped children are found and those responsible are brought to justice.”

“This is a huge social problem, a tragedy and a crime,” she added.

The media outlet noted that the joint initiative will most likely be led by Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen with the support of UN agencies.

Multiple news agencies in Poland are reporting that this is an initiative from their country and follows widespread reports of Ukrainian children being sent to Crimea or mainland Russia from Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine.

Initial reports suggest that around 6,000 Ukrainian children have been abducted, although some experts have predicted that this number is a lot higher.

Last year, a Spanish charity sent a humanitarian convoy to Ukraine to rescue mothers and children.

