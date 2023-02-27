Anticipate Dogetti, the New Meme Coin Project looking to offset Cardano and Chiliz’s Protocols

By EWN • 27 February 2023 • 9:30

Dogetti (DETI) is a new meme coin project that could cause significant upsets in the cryptocurrency market, particularly for platforms like Cardano (ADA) and Chiliz (CHZ). The new meme coin has put together a protocol comprising an exchange platform, and an NFT marketplace to compete closely with the established tokens in the crypto space. Read on to discover more about the new meme coin and its amazing policies.

Cardano (ADA): Redefining Blockchain Technology

Cardano (ADA) redefined blockchain technology with its innovative solution to the scalability issues rocking other platforms before its launch in 2017. The project is one of the highest-ranking CashFi platforms in the cryptocurrency market, owing to its reliable speed and flexibility in executing transactions.

The Cardano (ADA) network is characterised by its model double-layered blockchain where transaction processing activities are decentralised for improved speed. The blockchain layers include a settlement layer, where user accounts and wallets are balanced after transactions have occurred, and a computing layer, which handles the processing of transactions.

Both blockchain layers work closely with the Ouroboros protocol, a proof of stake protocol that facilitates efficient energy usage in processing, validating, and logging transactions on the blockchain. Ouroboros is located on the settlement layer, where it helps manage the balances for individual user accounts.

The combined effect of the blockchain layers and the protocol causes improved speed and a stable network. It also enables the network to scale up to accommodate more user activities on the platform. These qualities distinguish Cardano (ADA) from other networks in the cryptocurrency market.

The official token for the Cardano (ADA) network, ADA, sells for $0.38 on CoinGecko.

Chiliz: Bringing Crypto to Football Fans

Chiliz (CHZ) was the first crypto platform to address the football community within the crypto industry. The token links each fan to their favourite clubs while ensuring they are involved in decision-making processes at the club.

The Chiliz network runs on a proof of stake protocol that ensures users can stake their tokens to receive passive rewards from the platform. There are smart contracts that are designed to coordinate the use of fan tokens, which are the non-tradable tokens used to gain voting rights at the supported football clubs.

Chiliz supports the Socios.com platform, which is the fan engagement platform where football fans get to interact with their clubs and vote on decisions permitted by the club. Such polls could range from jersey designs to stadium upgrades and transfer choices. To vote on the decisions, each fan must get their fan token, which is specific for individual clubs. The voting process is carried out using smart contracts that curb users from voting twice with fan tokens.

Socios.com is in partnership with top European clubs like Paris Saint Germain, Juventus, and Barcelona. The platform will be seeking to extend its services to other clubs to gain more fan bases.

CHZ is available on CoinGecko at $0.14.

Dogetti (DETI): The Newest Memecoin

The new meme coin project Dogetti (DETI) will be looking to expand its reach during its presale to increase its potential users for the coming launch. The presale page is live and the project has raised $267,681 so far.

Dogetti will be launching an exchange and an NFT trade centre, while its community will feature the DAO structure. The exchange platform, DogettiSwap, will permit ERC-20 asset swapping, which will allow Ethereum users to trade their assets for DETI tokens for use in the Dogetti space. The exchange will help create more awareness for the coin while increasing its cryptocurrency value with increased usage.

Dogetti’s NFT marketplace will facilitate NFT trading, including the creation and minting of various digital content. Users and developers will be able to create and sell their NFTs singly and in collections to other users on the cryptocurrency market. While most NFTs generated on Dogetti will be pet-themed, the protocol allows users to create any form of NFTs from their multimedia content sources.

Anticipation is building in the cryptocurrency market as Dogetti’s presale is progressing rapidly. Dogetti are currently offering a bonus code WISEGUYS25 which will give buyers an extra 25% on top of their DETI purchase. An offer you cannot refuse!

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido