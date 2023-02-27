By Imran Khan • 27 February 2023 • 13:07

BREAKING NEWS: First woman speaker of the House of Commons Betty Boothroyd dies Image: Chris McAndrew, CC BY 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons

Baroness Betty Boothroyd has died at the age of 93

The first woman speaker of the House of Commons, Betty Boothroyd has died.

Boothroyd was born in a working-class family from Dewsbury in 1929 and had been introduced to politics at an early age.

She was the first woman to hold such a key role and was hugely respected for her work on both sides of the house.

Following her death, Lindsay Hoyle, the current speaker at the house of commons as per Sky News said, “ ‘Not only was Betty Boothroyd an inspiring woman, but she was also an inspirational politician, and someone I was proud to call my friend”

“To be the first woman Speaker was truly ground-breaking and Betty certainly broke that glass ceiling with panache”.

“She was from Yorkshire, and I am from Lancashire – so there was always that friendly rivalry between us. But from my point of view, it was heartening to hear a Northern voice speaking from the Chair”

“She stuck by the rules, had a no-nonsense style, but any reprimands she did issue were done with good humour and charm”

“Betty was one of a kind. A sharp, witty and formidable woman – and I will miss her.”

___________________________________________________________

