BREAKING: Tommy Fury wins by split-decision against Jake Paul in Saudi Arabia

By Chris King • 27 February 2023 • 0:54

Tommy Fury wins by split-decision against Jake Paul in Saudi Arabia

YouTube star Jake Paul lost by a split decision to professional boxer Tommy Fury in their big fight in Saudia Arabia.

YouTuber Jake Paul lost the biggest fight of his short boxing career so far this evening, Sunday, February 26, in Saudi Arabia. Up against the professional boxer Tommy Fury, he eventually succumbed to a spilt-decision defeat after eight rounds in the Diriyah Arena in Riyadh, broadcast on BT Sport.

This was Paul’s first time in the ring with a real boxer and he held his own in all fairness. He even put Fury on the canvas in the final round with a left-handed jab, producing the only knock-down of the fight. “That wasn’t a knockdown, that was a slip. That was genuinely a slip. I got up … I came right back into it”, claimed Fury.

Speaking in the ring after the decision was called, an emotional Tommy Fury said: “All the way through these two and a half years, I had a dream, I had a vision that I would win this fight, and no one believed me”.

“Now I can stand up and everybody can take note. In my first main event, at 23 years old, I had the world on me. I had pressure on my shoulders, and I came through”, he added.

Before this bout, Jake Paul had fought a selection of MMA fighters, another YouTuber and a former NBA player. Although Fury is a pro boxer, coming into tonight’s fight with an impressive 8-0 record, the half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury had not really been tested. “If he wants a rematch, he can have a rematch”, Fury told the fans.

