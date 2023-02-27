British fugitive arrested by National Police officers in the Malaga town of Estepona

By Chris King • 27 February 2023 • 3:16

Image of a Policia Nacional vehicle. Credit: P P Photos/Shutterstock.com.

National Police officers in the Malaga town of Estepona arrested a wanted Britsh fugitive.

As reported by the National Police on Sunday, February 26, officers arrested a 34-year-old man in the Malaga town of Estepona who was wanted by the judicial authorities of the United Kingdom. The fugitive was wanted for the crimes of association for criminal purposes and against public health.

He had an outstanding International Arrest Warrant in force against him and the whole investigation was carried out under the Trade and Cooperation Agreement between Britain and the European Union.

A request for judicial assistance in Spain was processed by the British authorities in order to locate, arrest, and search the home of a suspect. He was suspected of being the leader of a criminal organisation allegedly operating from Estepona.

In the United Kingdom, the detainee allegedly introduced and distributed large quantities of drugs. These included 293 kilograms of cocaine, 143 kilograms of ketamine, 12.5 kilograms of heroin and 5 kilograms of cannabis. In order to carry out this illegal activity, he used various routes that included the ports of Antwerp and others in France to receive the drugs from Colombia.

With the effective international judicial protection, the requested actions were carried out and the investigated was arrested some days ago by officers of the Udyco of Estepona. An entry and search operation was carried out at the suspect’s home in the presence of English police officers responsible for the investigation.

They proceeded to confiscate two luxury watches, bank and accounting documentation, keys, and documentation of a vehicle, as well as €1,150 in cash. The detainee has already been handed over to the Central Court of Instruction No5 of the Audiencia Nacional, as reported by malagahoy.es.

