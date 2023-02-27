By Imran Khan • 27 February 2023 • 8:54

British national need £250,000 to get back home for another surgery after falling from balcony on vacation Image: Kieran Martin Justgiving.com

A 23-year-old British national fell three stories during a vacation in Thailand now needs £250,000 to get back home for another surgery

A British national fell three stories during a dream holiday with his partner in Thailand, is now in need of up to £250,000 to get back home for another life-saving surgery.

Kieran, a 23-year-old, was vacationing in Thailand with his partner Shauna when the tragedy happened, just 10 days after they started their three-week long vacation.

After Kieran had the fall, he was rushed on a speed boat to the Bangkok Phuket hospital where he was operated on.

But according to his partner Shauna, the couple has since run out of money after paying for hospital bills, as they claim the insurance company is yet to pay them.

The couple then started to raise money so that Kieran could get back home and be operated on for the second time.

They set up a fundraising page and while explaining their ordeal said, “After the traumatic accident, we had to get a speedboat from Phi Phi to Phuket so he could receive a lifesaving operation at Bangkok Phuket Hospital to stop the internal bleeding and stabilise his pelvis”.

“Without the work of the hospital in Thailand, the situation could have been much more grave”.

“He currently has external pelvic fixations and cannot move from a laying down position. He needs a second operation to insert internal fixations before he can start the long recovery process ahead before he will be able to sit on a flight to get home”:

“The doctors advised that we fly home in an air ambulance for his second operation, however, we have been given quotes from £170,000-£250,000 without any help from the insurance.”

Meanwhile, the couple is still fighting with their insurance company as they cannot afford to pay the bills.

According to Shauna, the family of Kieran has already run out of money after they paid for the hospital bills with their saving.

“We are now stuck in Thailand with no hope and rising hospital bills, we cannot keep up with the payments or afford to get home”, said Shauna.

Shauna also said that the second operation also needs to be done immediately as any further delay could lead to a chance of infection.

“Kieran is a 23-year-old personal trainer, his life and passions revolve around the gym and his mobility being restored as soon as possible is vital for his career, and physical and mental well-being”, she said on the page.

She added, “I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy, my heart is broken seeing the person I love the most suffer like this. His family and I are trying our best, but our efforts are falling short and we need help to get home.”

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.