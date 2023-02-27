By Imran Khan • 27 February 2023 • 12:43

British singer Adele gets engaged to Rich Paul Photo by Fred Duval Shutterstock

English songwriter and singer Adele has reportedly been engaged to her boyfriend Rich Paul

British artists Adele is planning a summer wedding this year after she got engaged to her boyfriend Rich Paul.

According to the Mirror, the singer was seen wearing a huge diamond ring, during her recent show in Las Vegas, which took place on the weekend.

The news of her engagement comes almost after two years since the couple publicly announced their relationship.

The revelation about her engagement was made public by the online site Deux Moi, which stated that they had been informed about the news by a close source to Adele.

Adele had confirmed last year that she had moved in with Rich and around the same year sparked rumors of her engagement while appearing on the Graham Norton Show.

The singer had also given hints about the couple´s plan to start a family together, more than two years after Adele spilt with her former husband Simon Konecki.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.